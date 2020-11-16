Genesis Family Health began testing at its new COVID-19 testing center on Nov. 9 in Garden City at 1802 E. Spruce St. Community members are invited to come to the facility for free or low-cost coronavirus testing.

Uriel Campos, special projects coordinator for Genesis Family Health, said that as COVID-19 continues to affect the communities of southwest Kansas, accessible, quality COVID-19 testing is an essential tool to fight the pandemic and help keep communities safe.

"Committed to our communities, Genesis Family Health will expand its testing capacity through a partnership with the Garden City Community College," Campos said in a news release. "GCCC has graciously provided space to complete COVID-19 testing for SW Kansas community members. Our new testing facility located at 1802 E Spruce St. will ensure Genesis Family Health can continue to provide this needed service."

To make testing more convenient, Genesis Family Health has also created an online appointment portal, allowing the community to request an appointment time and complete mandated forms online. Community members in need of other assistance due to the COVID pandemic can also complete a need form on the same website.

For those who cannot access the website, Genesis Family Health is always available by telephone at 620-275-1766. Testing services are offered at no cost through insurance or public reimbursement programs. No person is responsible for payment at the time of testing.

COVID-19 testing is also available at other Genesis Family Health medical sites in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Ulysses. Call 620-275-1766 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on Genesis Family Health in southwest Kansas, visit www.genesisfamilyhealth.org.