1. Councilmembers Marc McCully and Lynn Grant were not at the meeting.

2. Dwight Dicus of Short’s Trash Service spoke curing the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting, asking the council for its support for his plans to establish a transfer station in Frontenac.

3. The council tabled a public hearing on establishing the 1007 US 69 Highway Community Improvement District after City Administrator John Zafuta said the plans for the community improvement district were not ready.

4. The council discussed potential changes to the city’s personnel policy manual before asking Zafuta to bring back a revised version of the manual for approval at the next meeting.

5. In his report to the council, Zafuta discussed the need for a new roof at the Frontenac Town Hall and Municipal Court, which would cost $30,000 to $40,000. Alternatively, he said, the city could either renovate or replace the building to put a library at the same location, and create a new space elsewhere for court and city council meetings. If the city is going to build a new library it will be probably be another year before it even begins designing the new building, Zafuta said.