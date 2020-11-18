PITTSBURG, Kan. — As a second national stimulus package hangs in the balance while COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses will be granted a total of $37.5 million to help them recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

“Throughout the pandemic, my administration has prioritized the efficient distribution of CARES Act funding to protect Kansas’ economy and ensure our businesses and schools can stay open,” Kelly said in a press release. “While I’m proud to announce that we have been able to provide relief to almost 2,000 small businesses, there are many more that still need help. Washington has been sitting on a second stimulus bill for months, it’s time to put aside the partisanship and pass this long-overdue aid for the states.”

Businesses eligible for the grants had to have 500 or fewer employees and the money could be used to pay “payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory, and more.”

In Crawford County, 11 businesses were awarded the grants ranging in amounts from $6,000 to $25,000 for a total of $193,054 between all of them.

Colton Nichols of Massage by Colton is one of the grant recipients in Crawford County. He will be using the money to make himself more mobile.

“I used to work out of my home but before the pandemic happened, I had started out of a studio, I'm still currently working out of the studio,” Nichols said. “But with the grant money I purchased a work vehicle, so I could start doing house calls for elderly and at-risk people, so they don't have to worry about getting out with the pandemic.”

In addition, Nichols said the money will help him purchase the necessary cleaning supplies to disinfect in between clients at the studio. He hopes the money will help him get some clients back that he lost due to the pandemic.

“I hope I can get some more of my clientele back that are at risk of getting sick,” he said.

The other entities awarded grants are C&A Investments LLC, the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation, Girard Area Chamber of Commerce, Kim Kravitz Photo, Osage Township Rural Fire Dept District No. 1, Pittsburg Lodging, LLC, Stem-Activ, The Menghini Law Firm and Vision Reality Group, LLC.

Office of Recovery Executive Director Julie Lorenz applauded the governor and the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce for helping Kansans during the pandemic and working to strengthen the state’s response to such disasters but said in the press release that more money from the federal government could help a lot.

“There are still many unmet needs,” Lorenz said in the release. “And with additional federal funding and flexibility, we could deliver more investments to serve Kansans and industries that continue to suffer from the pandemic.”

The SPARK Taskforce and the Kansas Department of Commerce will continue to maintain the Small Business Working Capital grant program and the PPE Procurement and Connectivity Emergency Response Grant programs, should more federal CARES Act funding become available.