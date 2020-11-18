PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. John Lutheran Church in Pittsburg has been a local tradition for more than three decades.

In recent years, the church has required dozens of turkeys and hundreds of pounds of potatoes to feed more than 1,000 guests on Thanksgiving.

The event is typically made possible by donations of the huge amount of food necessary to feed so many people, as well as by volunteers from the church, local student organizations, charitable groups and other local churches donating their time to help prepare the meals.

Like so many other plans derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, however, St. John Lutheran has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

“Because of Covid, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been canceled,” the church said in a Facebook post. “Mask up and stay safe. Let’s pray we can resume in 2021.”