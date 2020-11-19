PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg is seeking volunteers to apply for several open positions on its citizen advisory boards beginning in 2021.

Pittsburg’s citizen advisory boards provide important public input and recommendations to the city commission regarding issues affecting the city and its residents. Those interested in being considered for these positions must submit their completed applications to the city clerk’s office by Monday, Nov. 30 at noon. The Pittsburg City Commission is expected to appoint new board members during its first regularly-scheduled commission meeting in December.

Active Transportation Advisory Board

The city is seeking to fill one position with a representative from a non-profit that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Members serve four-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/3fjDi2g

Airport Advisory Board

The city is seeking to fill one position with a representative who is an airport user. Members serve three-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/3nCyWWI

Board of Zoning Appeals/Planning Commission

The city is seeking applicants to fill one at-large position on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission boards. Members serve three-year terms. Applicants seeking to fill this position must live inside the city limits of Pittsburg. Apply at https://bit.ly/3fde1qg

Building Code Board of Appeals/Building Trades Review Board

The city is seeking to fill one open position for a licensed architect. Members serve three-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/3kJLlpS

Downtown Advisory Board

The city is seeking to fill the following open positions: one land owner and two at-large members. Members serve two-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/3pFAQro

Land Bank Board of Trustees

The city is seeking to fill one at-large position. Members serve three-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/2X3FeST

Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board

The city is seeking applicants to fill two at-large positions on the Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board. The representatives will serve as residents of the city of Pittsburg. Members serve four-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/3fo9OAp

Sustainability Advisory Committee

Two at-large positions are open on the Sustainability Advisory Committee. Members serve two-year terms. Apply at https://bit.ly/32Z8wGR

For more information, please contact City Clerk Tammy Nagel at (620) 230-5532 or email tammy.nagel@pittks.org.