PITTSBURG, Kan. — As the holiday season approaches, the Pittsburg Police Department is reminding the public to be aware that online shopping and delivery of packages provides an easy target for thieves.

“Across the nation, tens of thousands of packages are stolen or lost daily,” the department said in a press release.

To avoid becoming a victim of “porch pirates,” the PPD recommends precautions including:

Requesting that your package has a signature confirmation upon delivery. Have packages held at the post office for pickup. Have your package delivered to the home of a friend or relative who will be home. Have your package delivered to your work. Set up notifications to track your packages and retrieve them on lunch breaks. Ask your carrier to place the package in an area out of plain view. Purchase a secure box that allows packages to be placed and secured with a lock.

Doorbell cameras and other outdoor security cameras can also deter potential theft, or in the event of a theft, can aid in investigations. If members of the public see suspicious activity, they are asked to report it to the police department by calling dispatch at 620-231-1700. Those with information about criminal activity or knowledge of stolen property can also leave an anonymous tip at the department’s tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477).