The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas has designated $40,000 in match funds for its fifth annual Match Day on Dec. 1, National Giving Tuesday. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the popular shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season when many are focused on holiday and end-of-year giving.

Match Day is an exciting fundraising campaign to help local nonprofit organizations increase their endowed funds and build sustainability. 25 non-profit organizations that have endowed funds with the Community Foundation are participating this year and will be eligible for a pro-rated match out of the available $40,000 match pool based on donations received.

Organization endowment funds are invested to produce present and future income annually for distributions that are used for operating, programming or special projects. The $40,000 match pool will be divided between the participating organizations in proportion to the total amount raised, not to exceed 20% of the total match. 100% of the donation and the match amount will be placed in the organization’s endowed fund.

“Donations will go into their savings, which will help grow programs and provide an even greater impact in the years to come.” CFSEK Executive Director Kit Parks said in a press release. “There are generous people in our community who care about the well-being of others and the overall prosperity of our community. We hope contributors will be excited about this opportunity to donate on National Giving Tuesday to any charitable cause and celebrate a day that is good for the soul.”

Donations for Match Day can be made in three different ways:

In person at the Community Foundation drop off box outside the office at 100 S. Broadway, Suite 100, Pittsburg on or before Dec. 1; Online at www.southeastkansas.org on Dec. 1; or By check mailed to 100 S. Broadway, Suite 100, Pittsburg, KS 66762 with a postmark no later than Dec. 2, 2020.

Participating Match Day organizations include: Angels Among Us, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brutus, Chicopee Foundation, Inc., Family Resource Center, Food Security Fund (Wesley House), Friends of the SEK Symphony, Frontenac Education Foundation, Healthcare Access for All, Homer Cole Community Center, Miners Hall Museum Foundation, Mount Carmel Foundation, Northeast USD 246 Education Foundation, Pittsburg Family YMCA (Youth & Membership Programs), Pittsburg Public Library Foundation, PSU Foundation, Safehouse Crisis Center, SEK Humane Society, SEK Interlocal #637, SEK Women Helping Women: A Fairy Godmother’s Fund, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools, The Lord’s Diner, The Salvation Army (Senior Programs), United Way of SWMO & SEK, and the USD 250 Educational Foundation.