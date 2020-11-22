PITTSBURG, Kan. — Authorities are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Saturday evening at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, the Pittsburg Police Department has announced.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in response to a report that a tall, slender male suspect wearing a hooded coat and a mask had entered the CHCSEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan St. in Pittsburg, displayed a handgun to pharmacy staff, and demanded prescription narcotic medication, according to a police press release.

The suspect left shortly afterwards with an undisclosed amount of prescription narcotics. No employees or pharmacy customers were harmed during the incident.

Officers and detectives checked the immediate area for the suspect and also contacted the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office for assistance through deployment of their K9 unit in an effort to track the suspect. Initial efforts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful and the suspect’s identity remained unknown Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.