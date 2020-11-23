PRATT — Adversity can sometimes lead to opportunity as COVID circumstances did for Jorja Elliott, culminating in the opening of Elliott Plant Shop at 602 ½ East First Street in Pratt. Her enterprise is open online as well, a business she runs through her Elliott Plant Shop page on Facebook where she posts current availability of plants, allowing customers to shop from home and utilize her delivery service.

A graduate of Pratt High School, Elliott is in her fourth and final year at Fort Hays State University, which she began in fall of 2017, majoring in plant biology. She attended the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) Early College Program at Fort Hays State University, beginning in the fall of 2017.

Last summer Elliott was an intern at Heartland Plant Innovations plant research facility, Manhattan, Kans.

"It was during my studies and work at this research facility that I developed such a devoted passion for plant research," said Elliott, daughter of Verlan and Starla Elliott.

When COVID concerns arose, Elliott returned to home to Pratt for online classes and began propagating more plants in her greenhouse.

"I was filling my greenhouse, quickly running out of room," said Elliott. "This encouraged me to begin selling plants and helping others resolve houseplant issues."

Elliott said customers of the shop never have to worry about re-potting.

"All plants from Elliott Plant Shop are potted in the proper soil suited for the specific plant," Elliott said. "They are ready to take home and enjoy!"

Elliott, who will begin her PhD studies in plant biology to continue plant physiology research in fall 2021, said that by growing plants, she is learning more about the internal workings of different plant species, as well as how to troubleshoot various houseplant issues.

"Furthermore, one of the most important factors of this new opportunity is that it is helping pay for my schooling," Elliott said. "College is expensive, and being able to learn as I work has been a crucial part of this entire experience."

Elliott said her business offers services above and beyond plant sales, such as repotting and free delivery within Pratt. "I am always available to offer insight and tips for any plant-related items," Elliott said.

She may be contacted through Facebook or by phone 620-672-2615.