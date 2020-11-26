PITTSBURG, Kan. — Construction has begun this month on a new Casey’s General Store in Pittsburg — the third location for the chain in the city — at the southwest corner of Langdon Lane and Centennial Drive, across the street from Meadowbrook Mall.

“We are so proud to call Pittsburg home and look forward to welcoming the community to this fantastic, new store,” Katie Petru, director of communications for Casey’s, said in an email.

The new 4,160 square foot store will have six gas pumps and a diesel island, along with a convenience store which “will offer the freshly prepared foods we are known for, including our famous pizza, sandwiches and bakery items, along with quality fuel and friendly service,” according to a Casey’s spokesperson.

There will also be a single bay carwash behind the store, which is expected to open around the start of spring 2021.

“We’re proud to be preparing to open the new store in Pittsburg in March, and look forward to welcoming guests,” a Casey’s spokesperson said in an email.

At one time, the property that is now being developed to build a new Casey’s was planned to be the site of “Meadowbrook Mall West.” The City of Pittsburg paid more than $80,000 to extend sewer service to the lot, “and unfortunately that lot still sits empty,” Pittsburg Public Works Director Cameron Alden said earlier this year.