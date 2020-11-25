PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Commission finally gave the public some answers this week as to how mask orders will be enforced throughout the county.

At the commission’s meeting Tuesday, County Counselor Jim Emerson announced that through talks with the county sheriff, county attorney and county public health officials, an enforcement strategy had finally been created.

“We think we have found a statute that will give us the enforcement authority we seek, but also gives the county attorney and law enforcement a way to enforce it that they know,” Emerson said.

Emerson explained that through existing public nuisance statutes, the county had found a legal way to enforce the governor’s new mask mandate as well as the county’s existing one.

“It’s a criminal statute that talks about public nuisance and violation of public nuisance being a violation of the public health, safety and welfare of the county citizens,” he said, “which is what we’re looking at.”

According to Emerson, through the existing law any business found in violation of the orders can be fined.

“It’s a penalty of up to $500, which is a class C misdemeanor,” he said. “I think this where we will start, and I think we are looking at needing to update our Public Order No. 3 just a little bit to make sure we add this enforcement piece in.”

However, before tickets are handed out, businesses will be issued warning letters and outlines of how they can change their practices to match up with the what the law requires.

“It’s not just running right out there and start writing tickets,” Emerson said. “It’s first meeting with the business, giving them the warning letter with the reasons why and what they have to do to come into compliance.”

This new enforcement policy comes after months of questions from officials and the public about how to execute the mask orders with little clarity in response. After the latest spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the county, public health officials urged the commission and other county officials to come up with a better enforcement strategy than the one that was currently in place.

At their meeting Nov. 20 — following Gov. Kelly’s updated mask mandate, Executive Order No. 20-68 — the commissioners had a lengthy discussion about enforcement that resulted in additional unanswered questions.

“I just want to be clear with what this looks like,” Commissioner Bruce Blair said at the meeting last Friday, “because really that’s what it comes down to is — me as a business owner that’s been trying to do the mask mandate as set forth, how does my day change Wednesday or tomorrow as a result? Because that’s the question I’m going to have from them, and that’s the answer I need to know for them, because that’s what they’re thinking about.”

This new proposal from Emerson was met with no objections from the commissioners and, according to Emerson, will start being enforced as soon as the commission reviews a new, updated public order — Public Health Order No. 4.

“We’ve started working on that,” Emerson said. “We’ll hopefully have something next week for the commission to review and get out to the public.”

Emerson said he thinks this is the answer county officials have been looking for but warned the commission that things could change.

“I think we have found an answer for the enforcement piece,” he said. “This may end up looking different in a month or so, if we find something that works a little better, but we feel this will work and it's something that has the backing of the county attorney and law enforcement.”