1. Mayor Dawn McNay read proclamations declaring Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 as Jamie Clarkson Day in recognition of retiring City of Pittsburg Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson, and Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 as Small Business Saturday in recognition of the city’s small businesses.

2. The commission held a public hearing to hear and answer taxpayer objections related to the proposed amended use of 2020 funds in the 2020 budget. No members of the public spoke during the hearing.

3. Sustainability Advisory Committee Member George Weeks, along with Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) CEO Jesse Ervin and SEK-CAP Transportation Director Jim Dockers, gave a special presentation requesting an additional bus route be added in Pittsburg and asking the city to provide 20 percent of the funding for the route, or $18,000, with the remaining 80 percent to be provided by SEK-CAP. City officials said the commission would consider approving the funding in early 2020.

4. The commission approved agenda items including entering into a new subordination agreement with Arvest Bank and P&L Development, two conditional use permit requests from the USD 250 school district to build “radio monopole” towers to serve its new "DragonNet” wireless broadband network, the purchase of several trucks for the city, and allocation of funds from the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

5. The commission approved a recommendation from City Manager Daron Hall to provide all full-time City of Pittsburg employees a 2 percent salary increase effective Jan. 1, 2021. The commission also approved scheduling a single commission meeting for the month of December on Dec. 15 instead of the regularly scheduled two monthly meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month.