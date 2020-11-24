There is "every indication" that Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said Tuesday, making Moran the most prominent Kansas Republican to say the election has been decided.

His remarks, which came during a news conference with reporters at Stormont Vail Hospital, followed a decision Monday from the General Services Administration, a key agency in laying out the transition between administrations, to acknowledge Biden had won.

"Every indication that I know of is that Joe Biden is the president-elect," Moran told reporters.

Moran said that the certification of results in a number of key states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, had pushed Biden over the top.

Michigan, for example, certified its results on Monday and prompted a wave of statements from GOP lawmakers acknowledging Biden’s victory, as well as the GSA notifying the Biden team that it would be given funds and staff to carry out the transition.

"Vice President Biden, as a result of those certifications, I think, becomes the president-elect," Moran said.

Moran’s colleague U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring at the end of the term, hasn’t publicly commented on the matter.

Moran said it was time for residents of both party affiliations to move on from the election and "not spend the next four years debating about who was elected," which he said had occurred with Trump.

Shortly after the election, Moran said he was confident the presidential race would be fairly decided but defended Trump’s right to exhaust any legal options.

Trump and his legal team have since failed in virtually every legal effort to challenge the results, with courts in a range of states tossing out challenges seeking to invalidate election results.

Some of the president’s lawsuits are still pending but appear unlikely to succeed.

Moran acknowledged that and echoed sentiments he expressed to constituents in a letter Monday night, in which he said residents should respect the results of the election.

"Those decisions are being made by courts and by election officers in states across the country," he said. "And when this is finally resolved, which I think is a very short period of time, then it's time for the elected officials and the American citizens to pull together."

One area in particular where Moran said cooperation would be vital is fighting the pandemic, which he discussed with administrators at Stormont Vail before meeting with reporters.

Biden officially being given resources and more robust briefings now that the transition is underway will help ensure a more coordinated response, including a better rollout of a potential vaccine.

"You can have a vaccine that works," Moran said. "It can be available, but how do you distribute it, and it is why there needs to be a lot of cooperation in Washington, D.C."

He also expressed hope that both chambers of Congress could come to an agreement over another round of federal pandemic relief, which has hung in the balance for months.

Conventional wisdom in Washington has shifted toward a need for a more targeted round of aid to be approved before the end of the calendar year.

The next Congress, which will be sworn in the first week of January, will then be able to fill in any gaps as necessary.

Biden appears to support a more streamlined aid package, although his team told reporters Monday that it will back House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in negotiations over a more ambitious plan.

But even top Democrats have expressed a desire to get something done sooner rather than later with rising COVID-19 case counts affecting residents of virtually every state.

Moran echoed that sentiment Tuesday.

"We ought to do the things that we can agree on today," he said.