PITTSBURG, Kan. — As pharmaceutical companies have been making promising announcements in recent weeks about their efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, locally, people appear to have mixed views on getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“I know a lot of people want this vaccine,” Pittsburg resident Roger Burns said at a Crawford County Commission meeting earlier this month.

“If anybody wants the vaccination, by all means I hope it’s available for them, but I don’t want anybody forcing it on anybody that doesn’t want it, and sadly I’m pretty sure that’s where we’re headed in this country.”

In response to Burns’s comments, County Commissioner Bruce Blair said he knew that Burns wasn’t the only county resident who was hesitant to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Blair could not be reached for comment, however, about how many of his constituents have been in touch with him about their concerns.

Crawford County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Linda Bean said last week that any coronavirus vaccine that is released will not be mandatory – at least not for everyone.

“It’s not going to be a requirement; it’s a personal choice just like all of the other vaccines,” Bean said. “Now, schools have requirements and all of that, but it is a tool that people can choose to protect themselves.”

In response to questions from Blair, Dr. Bean and Public Health Officer Dr. Tim Stebbins said there are questions that remain to be answered about a potential COVID-19 vaccine. It is unclear how long natural immunity to COVID-19 lasts after people initially contract the disease, they said, or whether a potential vaccine will have to be re-administered on a continuing basis.

“We have nine months worth of data, but we have zero months of vaccination data,” Stebbins said. “In a year, I’ll tell you.”

County public health officials will give a more detailed presentation about a COVID-19 vaccine, Bean said, before vaccinations begin.

“But there’s still a lot to be learned,” she said. “One of the leading contenders for the vaccine is a new technology even, so I mean, really interesting, but the fact is what the vaccine offers is it offers people that want to put protection back in their own hand the option to do that. And we will see numbers go down as a result of it, even if only 50 percent of people get vaccinated.”

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna Inc. said last week that its new COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94 percent effective, and more recently it has been reported that Moderna will seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine by the end of the month.

Up until now, however, there has never been a vaccine approved that uses Moderna’s method of harnessing synthetic messenger RNA, or mRNA, and – until recently, at least – the process has been considered “highly risky,” according to a 2016 article from the medical news outlet STAT, which is published by Boston Globe Media.

“Big pharma companies had tried similar work and abandoned it because it’s exceedingly hard to get RNA into cells without triggering nasty side effects,” STAT reported.

A few months later, in early 2017, STAT reported, the “highly secretive” Moderna – which was then privately held but has since become a publicly traded company – had “run into troubling safety problems with its most ambitious therapy” and was “now banking on a mysterious new technology to keep afloat its brash promise of reinventing modern medicine.”

Despite Moderna’s past troubles, the company was one of a handful selected by the Trump administration for backing through the “Operation Warp Speed” initiative launched in May to fast-track development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Like Moderna, another leading candidate recently making headlines for its progress in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech, has also been working on an mRNA vaccine. Two other companies – including AstraZeneca, which said Monday its vaccine is up to 90 percent effective – have been working on “viral vector” vaccines, which “introduce a coronavirus gene to the body using a genetically engineered common-cold virus.”

A Gallup poll released last week — and based on survey data taken before recent announcements from pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca promoting the effectiveness of their vaccines — found that increasing numbers of Americans would be willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine if one was made available.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, found 58 percent of respondents saying they would take a COVID-19 vaccine if it was FDA-approved and offered at no cost, while 42 percent said they would not. This was a change from a 50-50 split in September, but support for taking a vaccine was still lower than in July and August.

Locally, based on an informal survey and interviews, people seem to have mixed views on whether they would want to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I would totally do it,” said Jason Huffman, 46, who lives in Arma and works at Pittsburg High School. Huffman added that he lost two family members to COVID-19 in recent weeks. If a vaccine became available, he said, “I would 100 percent take it.”

Chuck Boyles, 51, also works at PHS and, like Huffman, recently lost a family member to the coronavirus. He said he was starting to think it was “normal” for there to be “suspicion of government, suspicion of control, suspicion of false hope” but that given how many resources have been dedicated to developing a COVID-19 vaccine, he would be willing to take it if it is released.

“I certainly would because I know that everybody has been focused on one particular goal for a while now,” he said, “and I know that the cynicism that is going on right now has been around with us since the Spanish flu, and I do think that right now you can put things on fast-forward, when people are doing so much research and so many people are focused on one particular goal.”

Retired pawn shop broker John Renn, 73, said that as someone at higher risk of life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19 due to his age, he would be willing to take a vaccine – “if most of the population takes it first.”

He said he has concerns about the safety of the vaccine, but also suspected it could become mandatory to take it.

“The way the situation is in the world now you’re gonna have to,” Renn said.

Joe Ortiz, 67, a retired barber who lives in Lawrence but grew up in Pittsburg and was recently back in town visiting family, said he would personally take a vaccine if it becomes available.

“I’m praying it works,” he said.

He added, however, that even though he would take the vaccine, he did not want to see it forced on people who don’t want it.

“It bothers me that people would be like that, but I’m a veteran,” Ortiz said. “I fought for them to have the right to say ‘No, I don’t want to take it.’”

Ryan Amick, 22, a manager at Root Coffeehouse, said it was “exciting” that progress was being made on developing a vaccine and he would be willing to take it, but he has doubts about whether it would really be distributed for free, as some have suggested, and concerns that there would be other issues with distributing it, especially in rural areas, considering existing problems with access to healthcare.

As far as people not wanting the vaccine, Amick didn’t “want to say anything too harsh,” he said, “but I mean, I know that there are some people that in general are anti-vaccination.”

Some who said they did not want to take a COVID-19 vaccine, though, said they were not against all vaccines.

Katie L’Heureux, 26, a bartender and events manager at the Jolly Fox Brewery in Pittsburg, said other vaccines have been tested over a period of years, allowing for a better understanding of potential long-term side effects.

“This COVID vaccine, yeah it might help short-term but we have no idea what the long-term effects are, and I’d rather wait for more research to be done,” she said.

More than one local resident who previously had COVID-19 said they did not want to take a vaccine for the disease. Johnny Baker, 40, who lives in Pittsburg and works in the utility industry, already contracted and recovered from the coronavirus.

“It hit me pretty hard, but for the most part it felt like the flu,” he said. “I was run down, a lot of fatigue, a little bit of sinus pressure, I lost my sense of taste and smell, but other than that it wasn’t that terrible for me.”

Baker said his hesitancy to take a COVID-19 vaccine was not based on distrust of vaccines in general.

“I’m vaccinated for everything else, so it’s not that I have anything against vaccines,” he said. “I just think that […] they’re rushing it through too quick.”

Like L’Heureux, 21-year-old Peyton Thomas works at the Jolly Fox Brewery and does not want to take a coronavirus vaccine — and like Baker, she already had COVID-19 a few months ago and recovered from it.

“Not that I would want to do it again, but the chances of me getting it again are lesser than people who haven’t gotten it I guess, as studies have shown, so yeah, I don’t think I would take it,” Thomas said.

“My symptoms personally lasted about like a week and a half maybe, and it wasn’t like I was like on my deathbed like other people. I just lost my taste, my smell, I was really nauseous all the time and I had a migraine all the time. Besides that, it wasn’t as bad as other people have it.”

Thomas eventually recovered her sense of taste and smell, she said. As far as taking a vaccine for COVID-19, she said she was “definitely” concerned that it could have negative side effects. If other people want to take it, though, she said it should be made available for them.

“I mean to each his own,” Thomas said, “if they want to try it, all power to them.”