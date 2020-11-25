PITTSBURG, Kan. — As of last week, Bird electric scooters that customers can rent for short trips using a mobile application on their phones have arrived in Pittsburg.

Anyone who wants to can now download the Bird app, enter payment information, and be riding one of dozens of scooters scattered throughout town within minutes for a cost of $1 to start plus an additional $0.39 per minute, plus tax.

Jasmine Wallsmith, a marketing and communications representative with Bird, said in an email that the company has brought a full fleet of 50 scooters to Pittsburg, and also noted that it has a Community Pricing Program that offers a 50 percent discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, certain local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens.

“A growing list of cities, states, and countries are looking to micromobility alternatives, such as scooters and bikes, not only as a means of minimizing congestion but also as a way to maintain current social distancing norms,” Wallsmith said. “Bird is here to help people get around during the pandemic and is currently available in cities across the U.S.”

Larger cities where Bird scooters are available include Wichita, Tulsa, and Kansas City, she added.

Deputy City Manager Jay Byers said in an interview this week that Bird is complying with the city’s “dockless vehicle” ordinance that was approved last year, but that the company’s new presence in Pittsburg does not represent a partnership with the city government.

“They’re complying with everything that’s in our ordinance, and I think our ordinance kind of really complies with what their business plan is,” Byers said, adding that “it’s a service that some people find attractive.”

Last year, a smaller electric scooter rental company, VeoRide, was looking into the possibility of bringing scooters to Pittsburg.

“When VeoRide wanted to put scooters in the city last year, you know, we heard a lot of negative stuff nationally about scooters, so we did some research, looked at what other cities are doing and decided what we needed to have was a dockless vehicle ordinance,” Byers said.

In discussing a potential ordinance, officials brought up a variety of concerns, including some related to safety and how the scooters would integrate with other vehicle and foot traffic. Ultimately, though, the city commission largely justified approving the ordinance on the grounds that it had few options other than either regulating the scooters or banning them altogether.

By the time the commission finally approved its ordinance last year, VeoRide said it would likely not be launching its local scooter service in Pittsburg until the spring of 2020. That never ended up happening, however, despite the ordinance being approved.

“They had originally done a contract with the university and then wanted to expand it to the city but all of that kind of fell through for whatever reason,” Byers said.

“I think they just didn’t feel it was a big enough market in Pittsburg. I don’t want to speak for them but I think that was what they decided.”

VeoRide could not be reached for comment. The company’s website lists locations where it is active, however, along with several where it is “coming soon.” These include Oakland and Long Beach, California, Birmingham, Alabama, and Virginia Beach, Virginia — all cities of hundreds of thousands of people. The only location listed in Kansas is Wichita, meanwhile, and the smallest city listed where VeoRide is “coming soon” is Pensacola, Florida, which is more than twice the size of Pittsburg.

Asked whether frequent use of the scooters by a large number of riders had been a cause for concern due to the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and whether that might have had anything to do with VeoRide’s decision not to bring its scooters to Pittsburg in the spring, Byers said he didn’t think so.

Mobile app-enabled rentable electric scooters “haven’t been identified as a particular, you know, danger point for spreading or anything, it’s just more of a transportation option," Byers said. “It gives people different ways to move around town.”

A “safety” section of Bird’s website and app includes a subsection on “staying healthy,” which notes that “Bird follows a rigorous process to routinely clean and disinfect each Bird.” It also specifically addresses the COVID-19 pandemic and steps the company is taking in response to it, such as “Increasing the frequency of our deep-clean ‘Bird Baths’ that take place in our local service centers” in a message from Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s founder and CEO.

Byers said he has received mixed reactions to the Bird scooters since they arrived in Pittsburg last week.

“I think certainly there’s been some interest and excitement in some quarters,” he said.

In other cases, some have expressed confusion at finding the scooters left on their property.

“They were like ‘What is this?’” Byers said.

Overall, though, he said, there have not yet been any major complaints or serious problems reported to the city government as a result of Bird’s scooters arriving in Pittsburg.

“A company like Bird was relatively early in the market when they first started appearing across the country, and they’ve learned a bit,” Byers said.

“They’ve had some bad experiences in other towns with, you know, kind of dumping a whole bunch of them and not managing them very well and not wrangling them very well.”

Those experiences have taught Bird how to better manage its business “in a way that is safer and in a way that is less intrusive in the community,” Byers said, “so it seems, you know, in our conversations that they’re much more deliberate in their approach now.”