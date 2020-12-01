CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Last week, Crawford County officials announced a new policy that could involve fining businesses up to $500 if they are found to be violating public nuisance laws by neglecting to enforce state and local health orders requiring COVID-19 mitigation precautions.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, officials discussed both the current status of the local coronavirus situation, and the first steps being taken toward enforcing the new policy.

Crawford County Health Department Director Janis Goedeke began the discussion with an update on the number of COVID-19 positive cases in isolation in the county, as well as the number of their close contacts in quarantine.

“We have a total of 347 in isolation and a total of 1,735 in quarantine,” she said. “We have eight long-term care facilities involved now.”

Commissioner Bruce Blair, meanwhile, brought up enforcement of the public health orders.

“We need to share with the businesses what this looks like right now,” Blair said. “I’ve had a lot of calls on ‘Should I be doing this? Should I not be doing this?’ […] If you’re doing the mitigation, and you’re trying to do the mitigation, you’re doing what we’re looking for. If you’re not, then you need to be.”

He added, however, that most businesses he had been in touch with seem to be doing the best they can with the resources available to them.

“I know there’s some fear going on,” Blair said, “and some of those businesses, a $500 fine scares them to death.”

Commissioner Tom Moody, meanwhile, noted that he has recently received some complaints from constituents about the kind of businesses that would have no problem paying a $500 fine.

“I had a couple of calls yesterday, Janis, pertaining to Walmart,” Moody said. “I don’t know if we need to send them a copy of the governor’s order or what we need to do, but there was some concern as to Walmart yesterday.”

Blair said it was important to communicate to businesses what the county’s expectations are in terms of requiring masks, social distancing, and other coronavirus mitigation measures. He also noted, however, that the county health department has plenty of work to do without the added burden of constant communication with businesses about those expectations. Goedeke said the health department is working with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, among other organizations, to facilitate communication.

While businesses may sometimes have few practical options for dealing with customers who refuse to wear masks when asked, both Blair and Moody said most businesses that are making a serious effort to try to follow the state and local COVID-19 mitigation requirements are doing what they need to be doing.

“If you’re doing better than Walmart, you’re probably doing a great job,” Blair said.