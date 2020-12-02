PITTSBURG, Kan. — After nearly four decades working for the City of Pittsburg, Finance Director Jamie Clarkson is retiring this week.

“I’ll be 62 on Friday, and so I’m just going to take early retirement,” said Clarkson, who has been working for the city for more than 38 years, including the last eight as finance director.

"I originally planned to retire, I don’t know, seven or eight years ago I think it was,” he said, but City Manager Daron Hall talked him into staying.

“The impact Jamie has had on our organization is immeasurable,” Hall said in a press release. “I am happy for him as he begins the next chapter in his life and thank him for his professionalism and dedication to Pittsburg. His work ethic is tremendous and we will miss him.”

Most recently, Clarkson planned to retire at the end of last year, but Hall convinced to stay for one more. With the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarkson’s final year on the job offered its share of surprises to deal with.

But even with the pandemic, “the finances have turned out a lot better than I thought they were going to be,” he said. Back in late March and early April, Clarkson said, he expected a significant loss in sales tax revenue by the end of the year.

“But as through November we’re up three percent over November of last year, so we’ve actually had sales tax growth,” he said.

Clarkson attributes the increased revenue partly to people going out of their way to continue to support local businesses through the pandemic — but also to developments such as online sales tax going into effect in Kansas and Carpino Ford being annexed into the city.

While the City of Pittsburg did well enough financially in 2020 that the city commission was recently able to give all full-time employees a two percent raise, for Clarkson there were still some downsides that will continue to impact his plans as he starts his retirement.

“I planned on taking, you know, a vacation or something,” he said, “but now I’m going to put that on hold, because I’m not going anywhere with Covid.”

Nonetheless, he is looking forward to other things he’ll now have more time for, such as home improvement projects.

Following Clarkson’s retirement, Deputy City Finance Director Larissa Bowman, who previously worked for Crawford County and the State of Kansas before moving to her current position with the city in the spring of 2019, will take over his position.

“Larissa will do a good job,” Clarkson said. “She’s got a strong work ethic, so she’ll do good.”

Over several decades working for the city, Clarkson has seen many faces come and go.

“I forget how many city managers I’ve worked for,” he said. “I think Daron’s the seventh city manager I’ve worked under, and I can’t tell you how many commissioners have, you know, been on and off over that time.”

He’s also seen years that were just as difficult to deal with as 2020 has been, if not more so in some ways.

“The 2008 recession was really a tough one to come out of, which, you know, everybody got hit with that one. It took us a while to get back to where we were prior to that. It took like four or five years to get back where we were at before that recession hit on, you know, sales tax and those types of things,” Clarkson said. “People quit buying cars, people were losing their houses.”

Clarkson has been through other times with the city too, though, where catastrophes were predicted but never materialized.

“I mean I was here in 1999 when everybody was talking Y2K and that the world was going to end and all that kind of stuff, you know, and it clicked over and nothing happened,” he said. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen major changes over the years.

“I started in 1982 and, you know, computers were a lot different then, if you even had a computer. The city had computers but it wasn’t like these PCs we have now. We had a big old computer in a computer room and we had these big old disk packs we had to load and unload every day,” Clarkson said. “There was no internet, there was no email back then.”

As finance director, Clarkson has been responsible for a wide range of job duties, from managing the city’s budgeting process, to compiling its comprehensive annual financial reports, to creating its five-year forecasts.

Under his leadership, the Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the city’s finance department a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 23 consecutive years. Clarkson’s financial management also contributed to the city receiving an upgraded bond rating in 2015 from Standard and Poor’s.

Last month, the Pittsburg City Commission recognized Clarkson’s decades-long career with the city, with Mayor Dawn McNay issuing a proclamation declaring Nov. 24, 2020 as Jamie Clarkson Day, as well as presenting Clarkson with a key to the city.

“I would like to say on behalf of myself as a city commissioner, he has made my job so much easier, because we know that we can rely on his figures, his forethought, his integrity and his wisdom regarding the movement of our city, and we would be not where we are today without his help,” Commissioner Patrick O’Bryan said following the proclamation.

Clarkson, for his part, said in an interview this week that it was “quite humbling” to receive a key to the city and have a day named after him.

“I didn’t ask for any of that stuff because, you know, I like to not be in the limelight so much myself,” he said, “but it was nice that they recognized, you know, all the hard work I’ve given the city over the years.”