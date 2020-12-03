Ken Simons, long time reporter for the Headlight-Sun, had a weekly column titled “Ear to The Ground.” Here’s an excerpt from one of them sent to me as an undated clipping by Tub Kirk’s daughter, Terre Kirk Knoll, that was likely published sometime in the late 1960s.

Merlin (Tub) Kirk, salesman for the Hydroline Company of Pittsburg and a two-time city champion, may have been the best golfer in Pittsburg during his prime playing days.

His 18-hole score of 60 at the old Pittsburg Municipal course at Lincoln Park was never equaled. He made that score twice on the par 72 course, once with a 29-31 and again with rounds of 30 and 30.

That nine-hole 29 score, which took some miraculous shooting was tied by several persons, including his brother Harold Kirk, pro at Schifferdecker Park course in Joplin, and Harold Shonk of Pittsburg – both among the greatest shooters the city ever produced. Roy Ferguson of Baxter Springs and Ray Matthews of Neosho are others who turned in 29s at the Muni, but Tubby Kirk’s 60 for 18 holes was never tied.

“I’ll never forget the first golf club I ever owned,” Tub Kirk told us the other day. There was a player at the Muni who broke the shaft in his No. 4 iron and I traded him four used golf balls for it. My grandfather cut a limb from a tree and fitted a new shaft for it. I was really proud of it and learned to hit a golf ball pretty good with it when I was ten years old.”

Tub Kirk is one of eight boys in a rather amazing golfing family. There were 10 children in all in the Ira Kirk family. They lived at 713 N. Georgia not far from Lincoln Park and it was the custom that as soon as the boys reached 10 years of age they became caddies at the Muni course. They also carried the Headlight-Sun. By caddying, diving for balls in the water hazards at the course, and delivering the daily paper, they became successful entrepreneurs at an early age.

Tub Kirk had four older brothers and three younger ones. They followed each other to Muni course, one by one. “I remember how hard it was to wait until I was 10 to caddy,” he recalled. “O.C. (Ossie) Burke was the manager of Muni course when I started over there. He told us caddies that we could play only on Mondays. That was the great day for us, and believe me, we made the most of it.”

Only one of the Kirk boys, Harold, followed golfing as a profession. He is presently pro at Schifferdecker in Joplin. Harold, Tub and brother Dean were all former city champions in the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

Tub says he has a lot of fond memories of his days on the Muni course. He attributes his success, and that of his caddying troupe, to starting early – even before their teens – and to constant practice. For all of the Kirk brothers, except for brother Don, who played football at Pittsburg High, golf was the only game they ever knew.

He remembers the time he got his first complete set of golf clubs. it was a real red letter day in his life. “I got the set from Forrest Leon. He charged me $10 but refused to take any money. He said I could ‘caddy it out.’ So that’s the way I got my first set of clubs.”

The caddies at the Muni used to make as much or more by retrieving golf balls from the water than they did caddying. There was a yawning lake of water (strip pit) in front of No. 4 tee and lots of people lost balls in it.

“We caddies would dive for the balls. In the creek we just waded in to find balls. But the pit was deep and when the weather got too cold for diving we rigged up a drag contraption and got a lot of falls that way. We would take the balls and repaint them and sell them back to the players.”

Before the streamlined Merlin Kirk, Hydroline salesman and former whiz kid of the Muni, walked away we had a parting question. “Just how,” we asked, “did you ever come to acquire that name Tub?”

“Well,” he smiled, “I weighed 13 pounds when I was born. I was named instantly.”

Note: I forgot to mention last week that there’s a Hobson Family Collection at PSU’s Axe Library that can be accessed online. Going forward, if you have a remembrance and/or photo to share, send it — along with your name, address and phone number — by email to jtknoll@swbell.net or by land mail to 401 W. Euclid, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762. You can phone and text photos to 620-704-1309.