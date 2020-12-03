PITTSBURG, Kan. — December would typically be when Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and community members would gather for the prestigious Women in Business breakfast event.

The annual event not only serves to honor the newly announced Women of Distinction, but also the winner of the Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will not be held in person this year, the chamber said in a statement to the Morning Sun this week. Instead, the chamber will release videos honoring the 2021 Women of Distinction from December 7 through 22 and will announce the Influential Woman in Business Award honoree in January.

“The 2021 Women of Distinction print calendars will also be available, free of charge, at the chamber office by the end of December,” Chamber President Blake Benson said in an emailed statement.

“We’re disappointed not to be able to honor these outstanding women in person this year, but look forward to bringing the event back in December 2021.”

Although the Kaye Lynne Webb award winner will not be announced until early in the new year, the names of the 12 Women of Distinction were released last month. They include Pittsburg State University’s Amy Hite, Deatrea Rose and Abigail Fern, City of Pittsburg employees Joye Vangorden and Sarah Runyon, and Kansas Crossing Casino’s Carrie Stapelkamp.

Other 2021 Women of Distinction include Lisa Little of Progressive Products, Sydney Anselmi of Audacious Boutique, Cassie Bicknell of Mariner Wealth Advisors, Shawnee Lorenz of Trajectory Strategies, Monica Holmes of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Frisco Event Center’s Sooki Fields.

The Women in Business breakfast also usually features a keynote speaker to introduce the Kaye Lynne Webb award honoree. While this year’s announcement will differ significantly from the traditional format and there will be no actual breakfast event, there will still be a speaker to introduce the Influential Woman in Business Award winner.

“Typically, it’s someone who knows the honoree well,” Benson said in an email. “They won’t physically be with the honoree, but will offer an intro into the video.”