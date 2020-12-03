The SKIL Resource Center, which provides advocacy, education and support services to people with disabilities, their families, and communities throughout Southeast Kansas, will be hosting its annual holiday celebration online this year due to COVID-19 concerns, SKIL President and CEO Shari Coatney announced in a press release this week.

The holiday celebration will not be held in person at the Parsons VFW, where it has been held annually for a number of years. SKIL’s online holiday meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Although we regret not being able to see people’s faces and share the enthusiasm and the meal we all enjoy when we’re together, we must act out of the abundance of caution because of the coronavirus,” Coatney said. “Please join us online for music, our annual SKIL awards and to meet our board of directors. We wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Here’s how to access SKIL’s 2020 online holiday meeting:

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86266304114

Phone: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 862 6630 4114

Please call Parsons SKIL at 1-800-688-5616 for more information or if you have any questions. On the web at: www.skilonline.com