CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Unlike two of the state’s more densely populated counties, which have opted to stick with more restrictive requirements, Crawford County is adopting new state and federal guidelines that allow for shortened quarantine times in an effort to reduce the number of potentially sick people who may be avoiding COVID-19 testing.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that, in conjunction with a new plan from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will now allow counties to opt into shorter quarantine times of either seven or ten days for people who have come in contact with positive coronavirus cases but are asymptomatic themselves.

“For the 7-day quarantine you have to have a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test to show that you’re negative at that time,” Crawford County Public Health Officer Tim Stebbins said at Friday’s county commission meeting. “You have to have daily monitoring either through the health department or at home and you have to be PCR negative and then we can release you after day seven.”

People who have not gotten a PCR test could potentially be released from quarantine after ten days instead of the previously required 14, Stebbins said, but they still need to monitor for symptoms and remain symptom-free throughout the quarantine period. He also acknowledged that there is some risk involved in letting people out of quarantine earlier.

“We still know that you can get infection up to the 14th day, and have had that in our community, although it’s very rare,” Stebbins said.

“We feel comfortable that we can do the decreased quarantine requirement with a limited number of new positives out of that group, but really the advantage of that is we believe we can get more compliance with testing, in that many people don’t do the testing because they don’t want to quarantine their families or friends for 14 days,” he said, “and so being able to drop that down to seven with the testing or ten without we think will help get people to get onboard with testing.”

Stebbins’s comments echoed those of KDHE Secretary Lee Norman in announcing the new state-level policy.

“KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Norman said in a press release. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

Wyandotte and Shawnee counties, however, have announced they will continue enforcing more restrictive quarantine requirements, according to the Associated Press.

“It can take up to 14 days after exposure to the virus for someone to develop COVID-19. That has not changed,” Elizabeth Groenweghe, the Wyandotte County Public Health Department’s chief epidemiologist, said in a statement. “Reducing the quarantine timeline could increase the risk for further COVID-19 spread in our community.”

In Shawnee County, meanwhile, people without COVID-19 symptoms who haven’t been tested will be allowed to shorten their quarantines to ten days, the county’s public health officer reportedly said Thursday. No one in quarantine, however, will be allowed to leave after the shorter period of seven days, regardless of whether they’ve tested negative.

Stebbins said Friday that even though people may be getting released from quarantine earlier, it is still important for them to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands, and continue monitoring for symptoms even after they’ve been released.