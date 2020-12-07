CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform announced last week that it voted unanimously in November to urge Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package as soon as possible.

“As the pandemic continues to worsen heading into the winter months, please allow us to join millions of other Americans in imploring you to reach consensus on another round of federal stimulus legislation, specifically the needed inclusion of federal funds to restore state budgets,” the tax reform council wrote in a letter to congressional leaders dated Dec. 4.

The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform is chaired by two former state senators, Janis Lee and Steve Morris, from northern and southwestern Kansas, respectively. The council also counts some officials from southeast Kansas among its membership, however, including Commerce Secretary David Toland, who is from Allen County, as well as Crawford County Treasurer Joe Grisolano.

Grisolano said Monday that an important priority for a new COVID-19 relief package would be that it includes a significant amount of local control over how the stimulus money is spent.

This echoed what was said in the letter, which urged Congress “to assure that a flexible state and local aid component remain part of the package.”

Aside from the announcement from the tax reform council, Gov. Laura Kelly herself also separately called on Congress last week to pass another round of stimulus legislation.

“Without economic relief from Washington, there is a growing concern of a national recession in the foreseeable future,” Kelly said in a press release. “My administration renews its requests to Congress to prioritize and pass economic relief as the COVID-19 pandemic continues impacting Kansas households and the economic outlook of the state.”

The governor’s tax reform council first met in September 2019. Although it has had some remote meetings via Zoom since Kelly issued her initial stay-at-home order in March, the coronavirus pandemic has impeded the work of the council.

“It’s slowed it way down,” Grisolano said. “Our plan was to have a series of meetings and actually move throughout the state to get public input, but we haven’t been able to do that.”