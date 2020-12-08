1. Councilmembers Lynn Grant and David Hogard were not at the meeting.

2. The council approved proposed position guides for employment positions with the city government, with some minor changes to correct errors in the proposed guides.

3. In his report to the council, City Administrator John Zafuta said the city burn site is completely full, which means it will have to close for 30 days starting later this month to burn and dispose of tree limbs, brush and ash that are currently at the burn site.

4. The council discussed the possibility of raising its water and sewer service rates to help pay for required improvements to its water and sewer system but did not end up taking any action.

5. During council members' comments at the end of the meeting Councilmember LaDonna Pyle requested a 5-minute executive session with the city attorney and council members under the non-elected personnel justification for a closed session, but did not specify a discussion topic as required by the Kansas Open Meetings Act. Following the executive session the council unanimously approved a motion by Pyle to approve a “discretionary voucher” for “our needs that we discussed for the holidays.” City Administrator Zafuta said Tuesday that the motion was likely invalid and the city government would likely not be following through on it.