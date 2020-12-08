Steven Humeida is a case manager in the children’s program at Crawford County Mental Health Center. Recently, through his wife, he discovered his passion for art. After purchasing an art set, he began researching art techniques through Pinterest, YouTube, and was inspired by Bob Ross.

As his love for art grew, he was inspired to bring his art to the children that he works with. Humeida created CCMHC Art Club as part of mental health treatment for children with behavioral health issues. Humeida says that the kids look forward to Friday Art Club and that he can use it as incentive throughout the week to help encourage them to model good behavior.

The children have learned art techniques from Humeida while working on impulse control, reducing anxiety, and developing bonds with family members as they get excited and share their enthusiasm over their newfound art skills. Art Club is comprised of small groups with ages ranging from 5 to 12.

As Humeida’s passion and knowledge of art grows, he continues to share new techniques with his art club, such as wood burning, marbling, and pouring. Humeida recently teamed up with Nature Preserve Land Coordinator Michael Brennon to incorporate different mediums into his art club. The Nature Preserve is a 40-acre natural preserve currently in development that provides a setting for the clients of Crawford County Mental Health Center to experience the healing benefits of nature in conjunction with traditional mental health therapies. The Nature Preserve has been instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic for patients to continue to receive mental health treatment in a safe, socially distant environment.

Brennon and Humeida came up with the idea to use wood as a medium for the art club. Not only do clients get to experience the healing properties of nature during outdoor therapy, they can now scour the landscape for the perfect piece of wood for their next Art Club project. Most pieces are created using round discs cut from fallen branches and limbs, but even large pieces of bark that have been taken off trees and discarded by animals can be transformed in Art Club.

Humeida is passionate about his knew found love of art and sharing with his clients has a healing effect in therapy. According to the American Art Therapy Association, "Art Therapy is a mental health profession in which clients, facilitated by the art therapist, use art media, the creative process, and the resulting artwork to explore their feelings, reconcile emotional conflicts, foster self-awareness, manage behavior and addictions, develop social skills, improve reality orientation, reduce anxiety, and increase self-esteem."

Currently, Humeida has clients in Art Club creating Christmas ornaments that they plan to display at the Mental Health building. Crawford County Mental Health Center provides services to residents of Crawford County without regard for ability to pay and according to a sliding fee scale. If you would like to support the Art Club, donations of art supplies can be dropped off at 411 E. Madison, Pittsburg. Monetary donations are also accepted online at www.crawfordmentalhealth.org/donate-now/.