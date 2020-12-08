PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man has been arrested following an early morning burglary Monday at Horton’s Pizza Plus on East 4th Street.

Police were dispatched to Horton’s Pizza Plus at approximately 6 a.m. Monday after an employee arrived at work to find a brick had been thrown through the front glass of the business and reported the incident to the Pittsburg Police Department.

After further investigation police determined that entry had been made through the broken front glass and that property had been stolen from the business, according to a PPD press release. Within hours police developed a lead that resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Austin Wayne Fenimore, 26, of Pittsburg, was arrested without incident Monday and charged with burglary and misdemeanor theft. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail and was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond Monday afternoon. Fenimore was found in possession of property stolen from Horton’s Pizza Plus at the time of his arrest, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.