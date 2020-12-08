A couple of weeks after noticing that our local Supercenter was no longer giving out free masks at the entrance to their north Broadway store, I called the management to inquire and was told, “Oh we just did that until people got their own masks.”

“But I’ve noticed a decided drop in the number wearing them in the store since you stopped.”

“Well, we can’t force them to wear them anyway.”

“No, but you can refuse to check them out. COSTCO in Kansas City does. You can’t shop there without a mask – even if you have a medical excuse.”

“Well …uh … ”

Next I contacted customer service at the Supercenter’s home office in Bentonville, Arkansas. The lady was very understanding. Told me she would forward it and someone from management would surely contact me from within five business days. That was three weeks ago.

Later that day I went to a local business to purchase some plumbing fixtures. While there I asked the helpful and congenial young man if he wasn’t required to wear a mask. “Well, I have one … but we stand back six feet,” he said (from four feet away). “Besides, we get mostly construction men in here and none of them wear masks.”

“That’s interesting,” I responded. “Broadway Lumber has mostly construction customers and they require everyone to wear one. If a patron forgets theirs, they gladly give them a free one.”

“Well … uh …”

The following Friday I watched the Crawford County commission meeting live on YouTube. The first thing I noticed was that commissioner Bruce Blair was the only one unmasked. Doctors Stebbins and Bean made the case to follow Governor Kelly's mask mandate based upon; 149 new cases, 380 in isolation, and 1900 quarantined; 15 deaths and more expected weekly; zero capacity in ICU beds locally; area hospitals exceeding capacity and 2,000 cases in Kansas daily.

After considerable discussion, Dr. Stebbins made an emotional plea to commissioner Blair that he please start wearing a mask and model healthy prevention behavior as he is looked up to by many people in the county.

I emailed a suggestion to the commissioners at that meeting but it never made it through for discussion: Why not provide every business with a sign that states that Crawford County has a mask order in force and use some of the Covid-19 grant money to provide every business free disposable masks?

This makes even more sense now that the commission subsequently voted to issue warnings and fines for non-compliance. The business owners would be able to point to the County sign and say, “Sorry, my business is in jeopardy if I don’t comply. Please, help yourself to a free mask.”

In the end, it’s really not so much about orders, warnings and fines (although they’re needed to get the ball rolling and help business owners) as it about social norms — unwritten guidelines about how to behave; rules that provide us with an expected idea of how to act in a particular situation.

For example, we have a norm that calls us to wait our turn in line rather than push ahead, a norm to hold the door for the person behind us, a norm to wear a seatbelt when driving, a norm to dress up a little when going to church, a norm to silence our phones when at a lecture, a norm to allow people to get off an elevator before us. The list goes on and on.

Remember when the Kansas legislature was seeking to ban smoking in public places as not to expose non-smokers to the health risks of breathing second hand smoke? There was a lot of hoop de doo about smoker’s rights and claims from bars and restaurants that it would drive away all their business.

Nowadays nobody even considers firing up a Marlboro inside a public area. If they did it wouldn’t be long before they were asked to please extinguish it. We’ve changed the norm.

Applying this to wearing masks, you can bet that the more people wear masks in public ... the more people will wear masks in public — even if they didn’t initially want to.

How to approach someone who’s not following the norm? When PSU banned tobacco on campus, I helped train faculty and students to smile and say something like, “Hello. Welcome to Pitt State. I’m not sure if you’re aware that Pitt has moved to a totally tobacco free campus. Go ahead and finish your cigarette, no problem. By the way, you can get free smoking cessation information and nicotine gum at the health center.”

Which, in mask language translates to, “Hello, welcome to the Supercenter. As you can see from the sign, Crawford County has ordered that masks be worn in all public spaces. Please help yourself to a free one here on the table.”

J.T. Knoll is a writer, speaker and eulogist. He also operates Knoll Training & Consulting in Pittsburg. He can be reached at 231-0499 or jtknoll@swbell.net