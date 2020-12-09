PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society has beat its fundraising record, bringing in $10,000 in donations in the week between Giving Tuesday, Dec.1, and Tuesday of this week. That amount will be matched by the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation, for a total of $20,000.

All of that funding will be used for food for the animals at the shelter, which is located about two miles west of Pittsburg’s city limits and serves Crawford County as well as several other Southeast Kansas counties.

“That will buy us almost a year of food,” said SEK Humane Society Director Jasmine Kyle. “That’s been the hardest thing with COVID-19.”

Kyle said the SEK Humane Society’s online fundraisers do not usually come anywhere close to the $20,000 it has been able to raise this month. They typically bring in about $300, she said.

This holiday season, however, the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation pledged to match whatever funds the SEK Humane Society could raise in one week starting Tuesday of last week, which was Giving Tuesday. Initially the foundation said it would match up to $5,000.

“We never expected to even maybe get the five,” Kyle said.

Within four days, however, the SEK Humane Society had made its $5,000 goal. At that point the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation agreed to match another $5,000 if the shelter could raise that much more by the end of the week.

The fundraiser was able to ultimately meet its $10,000 goal thanks to $2,300 donated in memory of longtime shelter supporter Delores Kennett, the SEK Humane Society noted in a Facebook post.

Both Kennett and another longtime supporter of the shelter, Tim Tewell, passed away last month.

“Those individuals supported our organization so much, and we are devastated by their loss,” Kyle said.

The SEK Humane Society noted in its Facebook post that raising so much money to pay for food for the animals at the shelter would not have been possible without the pledge of matching funds from the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation, and also thanked the foundation’s trustee, Jim Hoskins.

“We were working round the clock to make this Christmas miracle happen,” Kyle said, “and thanks to the community, it did.”