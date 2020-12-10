PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County adult care facilities will be seeing changes to their COVID-19 testing requirements soon, after Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order requiring more coronavirus testing in all state-licensed adult care homes on Wednesday.

“By implementing uniform testing guidelines for nursing facilities statewide, we create clarity on the testing practices that will protect adult care home workers, residents, and communities from the spread of COVID-19,” Kelly said in a press release.

The order, which does not apply to facilities regulated by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, comes after positive cases in Kansas significantly increased in recent weeks and will require adult care facilities and homes to test their staff and residents at varying frequencies based on the current positive case rate of the county.

Those facilities in counties with a less than five percent positivity rate are required to test once a month, those in counties with a rate between five and ten percent are required to test once a week and those in counties with a rate higher than ten percent are required to test twice a week. Currently, Crawford County falls into the last category. That means qualifying facilities will be required to test staff and residents twice a week.

The order defines an adult care home or facility to include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult day care facilities and other related entities, and the Topeka Capital-Journal reports it will affect over 400 facilities across the state. Additionally, the order only represents the minimum required testing and encourages facilities and providers to consider other measures, if necessary.

“We thank Governor Kelly for her continued support via this executive order to prioritize adult care home staff and residents in the state’s COVID-19 testing strategy,” Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard said in a press release. “This action gives us an opportunity to ensure our most vulnerable citizens and the staff critical to their hands-on care are afforded every protection needed to slow down or stop the entrance of this virus into our facilities.”

In Crawford County one home likely to be affected by the order is Carrington Place Senior Living located on 4th street near Pittsburg High School.

“Right now we are only obligated to test if a staff member or resident is showing symptoms or has been in direct contact with someone who is positive with Covid,” Carrington Place Administrator Hillary Smalls said.

Smalls said that throughout the pandemic, officials have been more lax in testing with assisted living homes compared to nursing homes, but she said that if the state is requiring it, they will comply.

No matter what, Smalls said, Carrington will do what it takes to get through the pandemic.

“We just kind of do whatever they ask,” Smalls said. “Just trying to survive until the end, right?”