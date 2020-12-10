PITTSBURG, Kan. — Big tech companies have come under fire this week from officials nationwide, including those representing Kansas at the state and federal level.

“Once lionized as innovators and job creators — and largely left alone by Washington for nearly two decades — Big Tech companies have seen their political fortunes plummet,” the Associated Press reported. “Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have come under scrutiny from Congress, federal regulators, state attorneys general and European authorities. Their once-considerable political support in Congress has eroded.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) on Tuesday joined Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to introduce the Promoting Responsibility Over Moderation In the Social Media Environment (PROMISE) Act, which aims “to hold Big Tech companies accountable for their promises to not operate their social media platforms with political bias,” according to a press release from Moran’s office.

The legislation would require a “covered entity” to implement and disclose information moderation policies that explain the standards and processes regarding its moderation of content. The policies would have to include categories of information not permitted on the company’s platform, the process used in moderating content, and the notification process for informing users that a moderation action has been taken, among other requirements.

If approved, the PROMISE Act would ban tech companies from making “deceptive policy statements” regarding their information moderation policies and implement penalties for making such statements or violating requirements to disclose moderation policies, according to the release.

“Tech companies hold significant power over the shape of American discourse and should moderate content shared on their platforms in an open and honest fashion,” Moran said in the release.

“This bill would make certain that interactive internet services are abiding by publicly-available information policies that users can easily access and understand so that users can make informed choices for themselves. In addition, this legislation would hold tech companies accountable if they misrepresent their content moderation policies while promoting a competitive marketplace that allows smaller internet companies to continue to thrive.”

Separately, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday that he had joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit against Facebook.

The suit alleges that Facebook has illegally acquired competitors “in a predatory manner” over the past decade while also reducing user privacy protections, according to a release from Schmidt’s office.

“Unfettered by the check-and-balance of competition, Facebook’s unlawful monopoly gives it tremendous power to impose terms and conditions for how its users’ private information is collected, maintained and used to further its business interests,” Schmidt said in the release.

The coalition of attorneys general is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to stop Facebook’s anti-competitive behavior and prevent it from continuing in the future, according to the release. It is also asking the court to block Facebook from making acquisitions of more than $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states.

In coordination with the multistate coalition, the Federal Trade Commission also filed a separate complaint against Facebook on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The AP reports that the lawsuits could potentially force Facebook to sell its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.