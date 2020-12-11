PITTSBURG, Kan. — On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas hosted its fifth annual Match Day. CFSEK announced this week that its 2020 Match Day grand total, including donations and match funding, was $204,235.

Community contributions raised $164,235, and an additional $40,000 in matching funds was given by the Community Foundation to organizations on a pro-rated percentage basis. The 25 participating nonprofit organizations — which include the Homer Cole Community Center, Miners Hall Museum Foundation, Pittsburg Public Library Foundation, Safehouse Crisis Center and the Lord’s Diner, among many others — benefited by increasing their endowed funds, which will generate present and future income annually to address community needs.

Since the Community Foundation’s first Match Day in 2016, more than three quarters of a million dollars has been given in support of community nonprofit organizations that provide essential services and opportunities.

“In this year of the pandemic, we weren’t sure what to expect on Match Day, but we were thrilled with the outcome,” Community Foundation Director Kit Parks said in a press release. “Hundreds of community members gave to organizations that do so much for our community every day. Each donor and every donation is an important part of our campaign’s success. We are grateful to everyone who supported this event on Giving Tuesday.”