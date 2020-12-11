PITTSBURG, Kan. — The dental staff at 924 Broadway are busy packing in anticipation of moving to their new home at Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas’ 3011 N. Michigan campus, with the new clinic set to open for patients on Jan. 4.

“Even though our current clinic is two miles away from 3011, that two miles can feel like 50 for someone who has transportation issues,” Ashley Martinez, practice manager, said in a press release. Being co-located with CHC’s many other services, she said, will help reduce barriers to care and improve patients’ overall health.

More than 4,000 square feet in the southeast section of the building has been undergoing extensive remodeling. The new dental space will feature a total of 11 chairs, three of which will be in enclosed rooms for added privacy. In addition, a separate suite of three chairs dedicated to SEK Smiles, CHC/SEK’s pediatric dental program, is also being constructed.

The remodeled space will house general dentistry and two specialty services, including SEK Smiles with Dr. Joshua Bullock; and new special needs provider, Dr. John Fasbinder. Dr. Fasbinder is a board-certified dentist/dental anesthesiologist and will provide care for patients requiring sedation, including pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, dental phobic patients, special needs, and geriatric patients.

Other CHC/SEK dentists include Dr. Scott Nearing, Dr. Ricardo Lemus, Dr. Ann Marie Schmidt, and Dr. Matthew Stiles. In all, 24 staff members from 924 N. Broadway are making the move. The new clinic will have significant technology upgrades with all new delivery systems, newly reupholstered dental chairs, a plumbed nitrous oxide system for sedation dentistry, and a new 3-D panoramic x-ray system.

The cost of the project is expected to be $350,000 paid for through an Oral Health Infrastructure grant of $300,000 from the Health Resources and Services Administration; and a Capital Improvement Grant of $40,000 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment administered by Community Care Network of Kansas.