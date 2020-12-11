MANHATTAN — Registration is now open for a series of informational webinars in early January 2021 that will provide information about direct-to-consumer meat sales.

During the week of Jan. 4, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a webinar series designed to provide more insight in the direct-to-consumer business model. This five-part webinar series will be held from noon to 1 p.m. daily from Jan. 4-8 and will feature meat marketing and regulatory experts. This series is designed for those who wish to sell direct-to-consumer.

In addition, KDA will host a second one-part webinar focused on information for consumers and will address their questions about direct purchases of meat products. It will be held from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 6.

Throughout the first webinar series, "Kansas Meat Marketing Basics: Putting you a Cut Above," participants will learn the basics of starting a farm-to-fork business, including discussions about naming a business, product selection, pricing, social media marketing, regulatory considerations and more.

At the second webinar, "Clearing the Confusion: Meat Marketing Consumer Basics," participants will learn about basic meat science and meat processing and will receive recipes and resources for consumers to utilize cuts of beef.

Registration is now open for both the webinar series and the consumer webinar, and there is no cost to participate. Find detailed agendas and register at www.agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment. For more information, contact KDA compliance education coordinator Dana Ladner at Dana.Ladner@ks.gov or 785-564-6660.