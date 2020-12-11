My dad believed the handshake provided a good way to evaluate a man — not only whether or not he offered to shake hands in greeting, but also by how he did it.

He gave us training, specific instructions on how the space between our thumb and index finger should be fully engaged with the other man’s and how the pressure on the palm should be firm — but not overly so (no pinching).

It was bad manners to try and prove your manhood by out squeezing the other person’s hand to bring on pain. A proper handshake, he taught, would show a person to be responsible, trustworthy and confident. “Let’s shake on it,” he taught, was saying, “I give you my word.”

If meeting someone new I was taught to accompany an extended hand with, “Hello, my name is J.T.”, which most times elicited the same from the other person. With friends and family it would be in "Gimme’ five,” “Put ‘er there pal,” or “Gimme some skin, man.”

All of which we’ve had to abandon to be safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 (even the fist bump, elbow brush and toe tag are discouraged).

The handshake has existed in some form or another for thousands of years, but its origins are somewhat murky. One popular theory is that the gesture began as a way of conveying peaceful intentions. By extending their empty right hands, strangers could show that they were not holding weapons and bore no ill will toward one another.

Some even suggest that the up-and-down motion of the handshake was supposed to dislodge any knives or daggers that might be hidden up a sleeve.

Yet another explanation is that the handshake was a symbol of good faith when making an oath or promise. When they clasped hands, people showed that their word was a sacred bond.

While the handshake had several meanings in the ancient world, its use as an everyday greeting is a more recent phenomenon. Some historians believe it was popularized by the 17th century Quakers who viewed a simple handclasp as a more egalitarian alternative to bowing or tipping a hat.

By the 1800s, etiquette manuals often included guidelines for the proper handshaking technique. As is often suggested today, the shake was supposed to be firm but not overly strong. One 1877 handshake guide counseled its readers that, “A gentleman who rudely presses the hand offered him in salutation, or too violently shakes it, ought never to have an opportunity to repeat his offense.” (My dad must have read this manual.)

Non-touching alternatives include such things as: hand over the heart, clasped hands as if in prayer with a nod, a variety of waves, the salute, and the age-old eye contact accompanied by a nod (“I salute you with a significant look, that you not forget me,” Walt Whitman says in one of his poems.)

As a longtime hat wearer I sometimes throw a significant look and touch the brim of my fedora as a way of saying hello. Most times it brings a smile; sometimes a reciprocation from another hat guy.

It’s a throwback to when most men wore hats out of doors and male greetings might be touching the brim, raising their hat slightly (tipping), or removing their hat in recognition. Remember Bogart brushing the rim of his hat with a grim nod and Gary Cooper doffing it completely and blushing as he stammered, “Howdy mam.”?

Then, of course, there’s a whole variety of waves used as simple greetings and gestures of recognition.

We have, on our kitchen windowsill, a small figurine of Queen Elizabeth who waves holding her arm up, parallel to her head, repeatedly twisting her wrist, her hand slightly cupped. A screw-in-the-light bulb wave.

Beauty queens do the toothy, slow, sweeping, washing-a-window, relaxed wrist wave as they stroll down the runway, or pass in a red convertible holding a spray of roses on their lap.

Lots of times you’ll see little kids wave by holding up their hand and moving their fingers up and down in a squeezing motion.

I have a book of Italian hand gestures used to say hello (and a variety of other colorful greetings). Speaking of which, the first time I visited my brother, Steve, in Hawaii, I noticed locals extending their thumb and little finger while holding the three middle fingers curled, and rotating their hand back and forth. It looked a lot like some rude Italian sign language.

Turned out it’s a friendly gesture introduced to Hawaii by the surfer culture; a simple greeting that not only expresses acknowledgement but a lifestyle message — and some advice we could all do well to put into practice these days, namely, “Hang loose.”

