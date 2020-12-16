1. Mayor Dawn McNay read a proclamation declaring Dec. 15, 2020 Nancy Evans Day in recognition of Nancy Evans, the longest serving employee of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, who is retiring at the end of the year.

2. Commissioner Chuck Munsell was elected Pittsburg’s new mayor for 2021 by the commission. Commissioner Cheryl Brooks was elected the new board president, and outgoing Mayor McNay was presented with a ceremonial gavel for her service as mayor in 2020.

3. Ginger Cawley and Cooper Neil were appointed to the Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board for terms effective through the end of 2022 and 2024, respectively. Martin Dickinson was appointed to the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals for a term concluding at the end of 2023.

4. The commission voted to table an ordinance that would “update and streamline” platting requirements for subdivisions to give commissioners time to further study the changes proposed in the ordinance and have any concerns they might have addressed by city staff. The commission is scheduled to again consider changes to the platting requirements at its next meeting in January.

5. The commission had two executive sessions for a total of one hour to discuss the 2020 evaluation and 2021 employment terms and conditions for the city manager. No votes were taken or decisions made during the executive sessions.