CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The Crawford County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind county taxpayers that the first half of 2020 real estate and personal property taxes must be paid by Monday, Dec. 21 to avoid penalty, it said in a press release this week.

The Treasurer’s Office, located inside the County Courthouse in Girard, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payments may be mailed to the Crawford County Treasurer, P.O. Box 96, Girard, Kansas 66743.

Payments may also be placed in the large Ballot Box receptacle located in the parking lot of the Crawford County Judicial Center, 602 N. Locust, in Pittsburg, between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On-Line payments can be made on the county website: www.crawfordcountykansas.org. All tax payments postmarked by Dec. 21 will be processed without penalty. For more information, call the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at 620-724-8222.