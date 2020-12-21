PITTSBURG, Kan. — Live Well Crawford County has awarded a total of $15,000 to ten local food pantries, the nonprofit announced Monday.

Using funds from its Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Live Well was able to provide much needed help to food pantries in six cities throughout Crawford County which have been providing food assistance in record numbers.

“Those who were experiencing hunger before the coronavirus pandemic began are facing even more barriers to healthy lives due to the food security issues that have been exacerbated by Covid,” Live Well Community Liaison Matt O’Malley said in a press release.

“Now, many Crawford County residents, such as those who have lost jobs or been temporarily furloughed, may be dealing with bare shelves for the first time. We hope that these funds will give a little extra boost to these ten local organizations who help fulfil the most basic needs of some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

Grant recipients, which are each being awarded between $700 and $2,500, include the Arma City Library Food Pantry, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas clinic locations in Arma and Pittsburg, First Baptist Church Meat And Greet in Cherokee, the Girard Community Food Pantry, the PSU Gorilla Student Food Pantry, Lighthouse Tabernacle in Pittsburg, McCune Church of the Nazarene, Sacred Heart Parish in Frontenac, and Wesley House in Pittsburg.

Each food pantry location will use funds differently, depending on what their most pressing needs are, Live Well said in its release. Funds will be spent on a wide variety of needs such as nonperishable foods, meat, dairy, produce, refrigerators, freezers, shelving, rolling carts, distribution boxes and bags, personal protective equipment for staff, sanitizers, cooking utensils, and even funds for rent and utilities of food pantry sites.