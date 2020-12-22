1. Following a motion by Councilmember Mike Snow and a second from Councilmember LaDonna Pyle the council approved a cost of living adjustment raise of 3 percent for city employees. The vote in favor of the raise was unanimous with the exceptions of Councilmember Joe Martin, who abstained from voting, and Councilmember Marc McCully, who was not at the meeting.

2. The council discussed water and sewer rates and the need for increased revenue to pay for improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems but did not take any action at Monday’s meeting.

3. The council had two executive sessions with the mayor, city administrator, city attorney and city clerk, one for 10 minutes to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to “ongoing litigation,” and another for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to a municipal court employee.

4. City Administrator John Zafuta noted in his report to the council that city staff are continuing to work on Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) applications and that he hopes to have recommendations ready for the council to approve awarding the grants in January.

5. Following a motion by Pyle and a second by Councilmember Pat Clinton, the council voted to approve giving city staff the day off on Monday, Dec. 28. The vote in favor was unanimous with the exceptions of Martin, who abstained from voting, and McCully, who was not at the meeting.