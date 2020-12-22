Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay Byers and Pittsburg State University Chief Strategy Officer University Shawn Naccarato, who are co-chairs of the Crawford County Recovery Task Force, thanked the commission for their service during 2020 and alluded to the possibility that the City of Pittsburg might be open to passing and enforcing a mask ordinance. Commissioner Tom Moody added that the City of Frontenac had also expressed support for such measures. Bill Brady of Capitol Consulting — a firm the county contracts out to keep the commission apprised of what is going on during the state’s legislative session — updated the commissioners on what the 2021 state legislative session will look like. Brady highlighted possible key legislation and changes in leadership, including that Sen. Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena) had been made chair of the Health Committee, a highly coveted position especially during the pandemic according to Brady. Crawford County Public Health Officer Timothy Stebbins updated the commission on COVID-19 numbers in Crawford County. He said that as of Tuesday, the county already has had 62 new positive cases this week and that it ended last week with 216 new positive cases. A representative from Short’s Trash Service — which largely services the Frontenac area — appeared at the meeting to announce the company’s updated holiday trash pickup schedule which will have all Friday pickups happening on Thursday for the next two weeks. The commission passed budget amendments for the Crawford County 2020 budget and the Crawford County Fire District #3 2020 budget.