PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local man was arrested on drug charges Monday after a short police pursuit that began in downtown Pittsburg.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Monday a Pittsburg police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 4th and Locust streets for minor traffic violations, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Hector Manual Salas, 24, of Pittsburg, allegedly refused to stop initially and led police on a low speed pursuit which lasted only a few blocks. Salas eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigating officers found Salas in possession of items believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Salas was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked in for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. Salas was being held Tuesday in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or a the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.