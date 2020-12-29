The commission heard updated COVID-19 numbers from Crawford County Public Health Officer Timothy Stebbins. According to Stebbins, there has been a slight decline in new case numbers for the last few weeks, but he expects, and fears, a large spike will occur after the holidays pass. Additionally, he said that hospitals in the area are near capacity, and in the last few days there have been three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 29 for the county. Commissioner Tom Moody asked Crawford County Health Department Director Janis Goedeke when at-risk adults in area could start getting vaccinated. Goedeke said they were still working through the first phase of vaccination for healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facilities, but expected that with the pace they have been vaccinating individuals, that at-risk adults could begin receiving the vaccine sometime in January. The Commission approved the 2021 budget for the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The commission had a lengthy executive session to discuss the noxious weed director position and the IT director position. No new announcements or updates were publicly made about the positions. The commission announced that on Dec. 31 the DMV will be closed all day, the courthouse will close at 10:00 a.m. due to cash audits and the Register of Deeds will be open until 10:00 a.m. but will not accept any recordings due to software updates.