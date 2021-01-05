A search warrant executed by Cherokee County sheriff's deputies at 208 East Wood St. in Weir on Sunday morning led to the arrest of three suspects.

"Deputies recovered various items including a Ford truck, which had been reported stolen out of Barton County, Missouri, as well as a handgun and other property reported stolen out of Jasper County,” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a press release. “In addition to the stolen property, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also seized."

Arrested at the scene were William Kukovich, 27, Justin Cochran, 28, and Victoria Hering, 21, all of Pittsburg.

In addition to being held on an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued in Pittsburg, Kukovich is facing charges of felony possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Cochran and Hering both face charges of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing, the release noted, and arrests of additional suspects are expected.