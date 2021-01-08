1. County health officials updated the commission on the local COVID-19 situation, noting that cases are still increasing, but vaccination efforts among high-risk groups are going well.

2. Emergency Management Director Rusty Akins gave the commission an update on new developments at his department, including efforts to get more COVID-19 personal protective equipment and other emergency management supplies.

3. The commission had two 15-minute executive sessions, one with County Counselor Jim Emerson to discuss attorney-client privilege matters related to health insurance, and one with Emerson and Crawford County Mental Health Center Executive Administrator Michael Ehling to discuss non-elected personnel matters related to the county health department.

4. Emerson discussed topics including grant funding for Safehouse Crisis Center and a resolution regarding an early retirement program for county employees, both of which the commission approved.

5. Emerson also noted that more COVID-19 relief money for businesses impacted by the pandemic will likely soon become available in the form of largely forgivable loans through a new round of Paycheck Protection Program funding approved in the recent stimulus package.