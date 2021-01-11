After swearing in newly elected officials, the commission established who would be the next president and vice president of the board. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson, who was previously the vice president, was voted president of the commission and Tom Moody was voted vice president. The commission voted to establish the official banks and newspaper of Crawford County. The Morning Sun was voted the official newspaper, and GNBank, Exchange State Bank of Girard, Commerce Bank and Equity Bank were reestablished as the official banks of the county. The commission voted to approve an insurance bid for the county’s property, casualty, liability and work compensation insurance. The commission scheduled a work session to discuss sewer district and road issues in the county. The commissioners also decided to invite local representatives including State Sen. Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena) to the work session to discuss the road issues. The commission canceled their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday, Jan. 18. Additionally, they announced the courthouse would be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the holiday.