CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — A driver was killed and two passengers injured in a rollover accident on South 100th Street in rural Crawford County near the Cherokee County line early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, the 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Savannah Murillo, 25, of Columbus, was heading north on 100th Street from the intersection with US-400 Highway, about halfway between Cherokee and McCune, when it struck a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.

Murillo and front passenger Destiny Sprenkle, 23, of Columbus, were trapped in the overturned vehicle and required extrication from first responders, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Besides the sheriff’s office, agencies including Crawford County EMS, the McCune Fire Department and Sheridan Fire Department assisted with responding to the accident.

Murillo was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sprenkle was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg for treatment of minor injuries. A third passenger, John Shallenburger, 23, also of Columbus, who had been riding in the back seat of the car “sustained minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle,” according to the release. Shallenburger declined medical treatment.