Assistant Superintendent Brad Hanson announced that the district’s million-dollar Dragon-Net project is live. Hanson said currently 253 students from 129 families have signed up and been approved to have Dragon-Net in their homes. Superintendent Richard Proffitt told the board he has put together a “working group” at Pittsburg Community Middle School, so that they begin discussing possible changes and renovations to the old part of the middle school building. Proffitt also told the board that the district’s staff should be in phase 2 of Kansas’ vaccine distribution and will hopefully begin getting vaccinated by mid to late February. The board announced that Pittsburg High School seniors will be able to begin applying for scholarships provided by the USD 250 Foundation near the end of January; however, they announced that like last year, they will not be holding a banquet to honor the recipients. The board had a 45-minute executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss non-elected personnel issues related to “three distinct matters” but did not specify what those matters were, as required by the Kansas Open Meetings Act.