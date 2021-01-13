Ms. Theresa Wymore, 5th grade science and social studies instructor at Northeast Elementary School in Arma, was recently awarded the $500 Doug Barnett History Teacher Scholarship through the Kansas Association of American Educators. KANAAE is a non-union professional educators’ association serving Kansas educators as well as college pre-service students.

The Doug Barnett History Teacher Scholarship has been established to honor the life of the namesake of this scholarship. Doug was a middle school history instructor at Pioneer Trail Middle School in the Olathe School district for many years. He was known for a great sense of humor, faith in his students and his faith in God. His friends characterized Doug by saying he loved the people to which he came in contact, was a lifelong learner and lived the life he encouraged others to live.

“KANAAE is excited to honor Theresa with this $500 scholarship,” Garry Sigle, KANAAE executive director, said in a press release. “It is obvious from her application essay that she enjoys going back in time with her students, meeting people of vision and integrity that helped shape our United States. Watching each student grow academically and in character is her goal and reward!”

The KANAAE Doug Barnett History Teacher Scholarship is open to any K-12 Kansas educator who teaches history or social studies. The deadline each year is Nov. 30.

KANAAE also has a teacher scholarships and classroom grants program exclusively for any Kansas educator. The grants can help pay for a variety of materials for the classroom and scholarships can be used to cover a wide variety of expenses including tuition, books, conferences, and workshops. The next application deadline for these grants is March 1, 2021. For more information visit www.kanaae.org.