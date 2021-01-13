1. Despite local residents Bill Strenth and Gerry Dennett speaking during the meeting’s public input period to express concern about changes to the city’s platting requirements, the commission approved the changes to “update and streamline” the platting requirements on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Cheryl Brooks voting against the changes.

2. The commission appointed Sarah Colyer and Tara Grassie to the city’s Downtown Advisory Board.

3. The commission approved a resolution stating it is considering establishing a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) for a new 55-and-older community called Villas at Creekside that is planned to be built in an area west of Pittsburg High School. The commission also approved a development agreement and a funding agreement for Villas at Creekside. A public hearing on the proposed RHID is set for Feb. 23.

4. The commission approved eliminating a residency requirement for issuance of cereal malt beverage licenses.

5. The commission had a 30-minute executive session with City Manager Daron Hall to discuss his 2020 evaluation and 2021 employment terms and conditions. No decisions were made or votes cast during the executive session.