CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a recent death investigation, the KBI announced Thursday morning.

The agencies are requesting the public’s help to locate Nicholas Adam Carrillo, 37, described as a white male, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, weighing approximately 275 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Carillo was last seen at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia, Kan. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 11:55 p.m. He was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants. Carillo fled the area on foot, according to the KBI’s press release.

Anyone who has seen Nicholas Carillo, or who has information related to his whereabouts, is asked to immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.