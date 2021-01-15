PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Black Student Association at Pittsburg State University, in conjunction with the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Oval on the PSU campus with a candlelight vigil followed by a short program.

The Oval is located in the heart of the campus in the green space between Russ Hall to the west, Whitesitt Hall to the south, Heckert-Wells Hall to the east, and the Overman Student Center to the north.

The program will include an opening song, the reading of King’s historic "I Have a Dream" speech, and reflections by two students on how King's dream is being realized in their lives today.

The public is invited. Social distancing measures will be in place.

The observance will be livestreamed on the Black Student Association Facebook page at facebook.com/PSU.Black.Student.Association and will be archived there for later viewing.