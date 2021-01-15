Newly appointed Deputy Health Officer Teddi Van Kam reported to the commission a significant decrease in positive COVID-19 cases from the previous week. Van Kam said this week the county has 182 new positive cases as opposed to 309 new cases the previous week. She said the decrease will likely be short lived, but is a good sign, nevertheless. Van Kam discussed data discrepancies in COVID-19 deaths with the commission. She said according to the numbers reported directly to the health department, Crawford County has had 35 COVID-19 related deaths; however, KDHE cites the county as having 52. Van Kam said this is because serious Crawford County COVID-19 cases are usually treated at other healthcare facilities outside of the county, and if the patient dies, it is very rarely reported back to the health department. However, she said they are working with KDHE and surrounding area hospitals to update their data so there is no longer a discrepancy. County Counselor Jim Emerson announced that KDHE inspected the county’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Facility on Jan. 6 and besides a few minor changes that needed to be made, the department found that the facility was up to code and recertified it for another year. The commission announced that it will be holding a work session at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 with Zoning Administrator May Smith and Sewer Operator Coby Hinton to discuss Crawford County Sewer District #2 and nuisance violations. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson called for two 15-minute executive sessions to discuss non-elected personal in the health department, which were granted. No motions or announcements were made following the sessions.